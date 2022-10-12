Gareth's gift to Solas

BALLYCASTLE man Gareth McMullan marked his recent birthday by walking almost 40 miles to raise money for Solas Wellbeing charity, based in the town.

Gareth, who turned 39, said he is aware of the great work being carried out by the team there to promote positive health and wellbeing and decided he wanted to contribute something to the charity which will help make a difference.

Gareth, who works in the Co-op in Ballycastle, told the Chronicle: “I celebrated my 39th birthday at the end of September and knew I wanted to do something to raise money for Solas. I decided I'd do a walk for them and doubled my age so I'd be walking 78,000 steps in a day.

“That's just over 62km so about 38.7 miles. I put a wee post on social media saying I was going to do the walk and got a lot of support.

“I put a collection bucket out at work and in total raised £390, that was including donations people handed me when they saw me in the street, I'm delighted to have raised this much for Solas.”

Gareth walked to Marconis, down Chapel Brae, up through the forest and down cool brae and Dunamallaght and back three times.

He said: “I was standing at the top of Dunamallaght the last time thinking this is great, almost done, and the darkness just descended. So I finished it in the dark, but felt accomplished. I also felt sore the day after the walk, but I am delighted that in raising this money it will help make a difference to someone's life.”