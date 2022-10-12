Council planners among the top two busiest in NI

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council issued the largest number of major planning applications during the period April 1st 2022 –June 30th 2022 out of all 11 Councils in Northern Ireland.

The news was confirmed in official statistics published by the Department for Infrastructure, which showed that the Planning Department was one of only two in Northern Ireland to exceed the statutory target.

In Causeway Coast and Glens, major applications were processed within an average of 25.5 weeks, far surpassing the NI average of 51.3 weeks.

Alongside this, the Council achieved the statutory target for processing of enforcement cases to conclusion within 39 weeks, while performance continues to improve in the processing of local category planning applications.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “Major applications are processed significantly faster in Causeway Coast and Glens, compared to any other Council in Northern Ireland, which is a major achievement and a clear indication that our borough is an attractive place to invest and do business.

“This is welcome news for any investor to this borough and I am very encouraged by this latest update which places us in a strong position as we look ahead to the rest of the year.”

Councillor Oliver McMullan, Chair of the Planning Committee, added: “I would like to thank our Planners and the Planning Committee for their hard work in ensuring timely decisions are issued on major applications as these are critical to our Borough’s continued growth and prosperity.

“Our Council receives the largest number of applications for commercial and agricultural uses and the fourth highest number of residential applications, which confirms our position as a key place to work, live and invest.”