Ballycastle Community Fridge going from strength to strength

LAST WEEK the Chronicle received a special invitation to the new premises of the Ballycastle Community Fridge to see how it has grown in just a few short months and to learn more about the far-reaching effect it has on the community and volunteers.



What started out as an idea at the kitchen table of Ballycastle husband and wife team Dessie and Jeni Smyth has now blossomed into a summer house at Greenlight premises in Causeway Enterprise Centre on the Leyland Road.

As I approached the premises on Tuesday afternoon I was delighted by how welcoming the volunteers were, striking up chat immediately before I even introduced myself. It felt like I was among friends without even knowing their names.

There was tea on the go, soft armchairs and a sofa, and of course the fridge and tables laid out with the produce for visitors to take away with them so it wouldn't go to landfill.

The Community Fridge has grown so much from the early days that they are now open more hours than before and have even branched out into a Community Table based at Ballycastle Integrated Primary School.

UNIQUE

Jeni Smyth took time out from chatting to users to tell me a little bit more about the initiative and the difference it is making to people’s lives.

Jeni said: “We opened at BCW in a unit in early July and we have just kept getting bigger. The unique thing about a community fridge is that it is open to everyone, no referral is needed and the community have really got involved.

“The food is all stuff that the Co-Op and Lidl would have been throwing out so we have saved it from landfill which is great for the environment too. A few local businesses and market traders have got involved as well and we are just so grateful for it all.

“Members of the community have been really helpful and got behind us – we have between 20 and 25 volunteers and that includes people driving to collect food for us as well as people helping out here when the fridge is open.”

And speaking to one of the volunteers, it's clear to see why they're keen and happy to give of their time.

The woman said: “I am not allowed to work due to health reasons but I am able to come down here for a couple of hours, have a cup of tea and chat to other volunteers. It's nice to see so many faces coming in and it's good to know this food isn't going to waste.”

A service user told me: “I love coming here, it's nice to help reduce waste and maybe find ingredients you wouldn't have bought and be able to make something different, but it's also great to go in and grab a seat, a coffee and a chat with other people, it can be a long day without seeing friendly faces.”

I get the feeling that this is more than a community fridge, it's a place where visitors can feel a sense of belonging.

Jeni explained how volunteers weigh in all the food and weigh out any food that doesn’t get rehomed so they know how much they have saved from landfill.

She said: “Hubbub is our umbrella organisation, they believe in and support community led action and they're always there if we need some guidance or advice, they're an amazing organisation.

“They support community fridges across the UK and you can check out the locations of other great community fridge projects in the local area on their website.”

At the minute, the community table is open on a Monday afternoon from 4pm until 5.30pm at BCW, on a Tuesday from 12 noon until 4pm the community fridge at the summer house premises and again on Thursday from 9.15am until 12.30pm.

PARTNERSHIP WITH BIPS

And in a brand new initiative, there is now a community table at Ballycastle Integrated Primary School (BIPS) which will be open on a Friday (varying from morning to afternoon, keep an eye on social media for the times) and this will be open to everybody, they don't have to have connections to the school.

Jeni continued: “The community fridge currently partners with B IPS and we supply them their break every day. We also partner with local playgroups to supply their breakfast club, as well as Trinity Tots.

“We're delighted that this idea we had at our kitchen table is now helping so many people in our community.

“The initiative with BIPS mean that the community table is accessible to parents when they're dropping off or picking up children. It's good to know we're reducing waste and it also has the by-product of allowing people to eat.

“The table is at the school on a Friday so people can collect items for the weekend and like we said, is open to anyone, no appointment is needed.

Mrs Jennifer McGuigan, Principal of Ballycastle Integrated Primary School, told the Chronicle: “Our Community Table started as a conversation between me and Dessie and last Friday we were absolutely thrilled to launch it!

“As a proud green flag, eco school, we place reducing, reusing and recycling at the forefront of all that we do therefore this initiative is right up our street.

“Just because your child doesn't play with a toy anymore, doesn't mean another child wont absolutely love it!

“Also at the table, Dessie will bring food that Co-Op and Lidl have donated. Many times this is food that they simply cannot store due to sizing issues.

“We want to become a real hub for the Ballycastle community. Ballycastle Integrated want to lead the way in our town and be the beacon school.”

PHA FUNDING

The community fridge received funding via BCW from the Public Health Agency and they hope to use this to run some slow cooking classes and a sew and mend/upcycle project as well as a new garden project.

I also got a look behind the scenes at their polytunnel and the garden space where they hope to develop the beds and work with members of the community.

Jeni said: “We are ready to expand now with the community garden, it's a shared space with Triangle and we're so grateful to have this opportunity.

“The team here at Greenlight have established such a beautiful space and we are excited to have the chance to develop this further alongside them in their lovely gardens.

“We are hoping to develop the beds and grow plants and food in order to be self-sufficient as well as to provide recreational activity.

“We hope to have one of the beds as a sensory space for the whole community and the plan is that it would run two mornings a week.

“We’re hoping that the space will develop into a place where we can host different groups for educational trips and allow people to have new experiences. It's still early days but we're so excited about it!”

The team of volunteers are currently planning Halloween and Christmas events at the Greenlight premises. The wide open, yet secure, space provides the perfect setting for community events.

Jeni said: “The last couple of years have been hard on people so it will be nice to be able to do something where we can come together as a community, we're not exactly sure yet but we are working on some plans for half-term. Our aim is that all our events are free, accessible for everyone and help to achieve our goal of reducing wastage and helping to save the planet”

POPULAR

The community fridge currently sees an estimated 300 people a week and Jeni explained that if anyone had a surplus of food stuff they can also donate to the fridge. Their supplies don’t always have to come from shops, it's all about reducing waste, including in households.

She said: “Lots of people are accessing the fridge and it's unbelievable to see how popular it has become since July, the word has spread and it's become almost like a full time job, we'd no idea how successful it would be.

“There's a lot that goes on behind the scenes to get ready for the opening hours and we couldn't be more grateful for the volunteers that give up their time to contribute to the community.”

You can follow the community fridge on Facebook, Instagram and on their website www.communityfridgeballycastle.co.uk to keep up to date with their events and time changes.