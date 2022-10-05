Simply the breast!

CANCER survivors and their loved ones have stripped off for a saucy calendar to raise funds for a vital support group.

Breast Friends Causeway Coast is launching their calendar later this month and members hope that proceeds from sales will help them officially register as a charity.

Speaking to the Chronicle about the liberating experience of posing for risqué shots, joint founder Lyn Ritchie said that although she and her friend and co-founder Joanne Adams, had been discussing the daunting challenge for some time, in the end it happened very quickly.

She said: “I just said to Joanne a few weeks ago, 'well, what about this calendar idea then?' and it took on a life of its own!

“We spoke to members of our group who agreed to be in it, as well as people who have been affected by a cancer diagnosis in their family, and we set to work.

“My mother gave us access to her house in Ballybogey and the photographer, Mel Hudson, came from Carrickfergus to take the snaps.

“We had such a fun weekend – we gathered in groups of six over the two days and we really enjoyed the whole process and the liberation involved.

“Every one of those people featuring in the calendar have been affected by cancer in some way. Those personally touched are all at different stages of treatment and it was obvious over the course of the weekend that it was such a good idea, especially for their mental health.

“Due to the pandemic and members going through chemotherapy and radiotherapy a lot of people are still very wary of crowds and the risk of contracting covid, so everything was all done as safely as possible and we even got calendar shots outside too.”

Lyn explained that their group meets three times a month in Dunelm Mill Coleraine, Nico's Ballymoney and at Portstewart Library.

