Paul and friends hand over £11,000 to NI Air Ambulance

LOCAL man Paul Quinn has handed over a cheque to the Air Ambulance NI which will help the charity fund two full days of responding to serious trauma and medical emergencies in Northern Ireland.

Paul previously told The Chronicle how he tragically lost his beautiful wife Tracey and his uncle Fred in a road traffic collision in November 2020 and how on that heartbreaking day the NI Air Ambulance had been dispatched to their location.

Sadly, it was too late to save Tracey or Fred and the Air Ambulance returned to base, but Paul said he will be forever grateful that the emergency service is able to respond to incidents such as his and, in many cases, save lives.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Paul said: “I was able to hand over a total of £11,007 to Kerry of the AANI thanks to the generosity of all the people who donated. We still have more coming in so there will be another donation in a few weeks, but we've been totally blown away by how kind people are.”

In order to raise this phenomenal amount, Paul and his Ballycastle Runners AC mates, Damian Devlin, Paul Humphries and Kevin Murphy undertook the Extreme North (Quest) which is four half marathons in four days and takes in the Wild Atlantic Way including Malin Head and Inishowen.

They also held a coffee morning in Ramoan Parish Centre and auctioned off a calf.

Paul continued: “The fundraising page is still open but will be closed shortly, believe it or not we still have people donating and only yesterday someone gave me money, so there will be a further total to come.

“The Quest run was a challenge but so worthwhile knowing that we were doing something that was going to make a difference. When times got tough and I had doubts, I was able to push on through knowing why I was doing it.

“It costs in the region of £5,500 and £2m is needed each year to keep the air ambulance service operational. They rely entirely on support from the public and local businesses and fundraising such as ours.

“The coffee morning was so well attended too and really helped push us on to raise as much as we could.

“As much as I hope nobody ever needs the services of the NI Air Ambulance, I am proud that, along with my friends, we have raised over £11,000 and it will make a difference to someone who needs it.

"I want to thank, from the bottom of my heart, anyone who made a donation, or who contributed towards the coffee morning or auction in any way.

Those that cheered us on when doing the Quest run and those members from our running club who travelled down to support us. Your help and support has not gone unnoticed."