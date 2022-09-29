Cancer Focus alarmed at continued failure to meet cancer waiting time targets

Local charity Cancer Focus Northern Ireland has responded with alarm to the Department of Health’s latest quarterly cancer waiting times report (April – June 2022).

Richard Spratt, CEO of Cancer Focus NI has said, “We are alarmed that yet again, despite the tireless efforts of health service staff, the Department’s own waiting time targets have not been met. This is not simply about statistics. It’s about the health and wellbeing of real people who must cope as they wait for a delayed diagnostic test or treatment. As Cancer Focus NI continues to support local patients and their families through their cancer journeys, we hear of the impact of these delays daily. These delays can be devastating. Our politicians must know by now that delays to diagnosis and treatment make it more difficult to treat cancer successfully and we need to have governance in place”

"The continued lack of an Executive at Stormont exacerbates these delays. It has created uncertainty around the budgetary planning necessary to implement the new Cancer Strategy. Cancer Focus NI along with other organisations worked very hard to achieve the Cancer Strategy and are determined that it will be implemented on time and in full. The public is increasingly frustrated and demands an urgent commitment from all Ministers to guarantee recurring funding to deliver the Strategy’s recommendations immediately. This is the central focus of our public affairs work. By facilitating the Assembly’s All-Party Group on Cancer (APGC) we ensure that our MLAs understand the full impact of political inaction on these alarming cancer waiting times.”

Cancer Focus NI offers therapeutic cancer support to local patients and their families. If you have any concerns about your health, speak to your GP as soon as possible. Visit www.cancerfocusni.org/symptoms for more information on common signs and symptoms of cancer. For information on the charity’s support services visit www.cancerfocusni.org/support.