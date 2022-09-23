Bench to be dedicated at Dunluce in memory of much-loved Ranger

A MEMORIAL bench is being erected at Dunluce Castle in memory of a much-loved ranger who died earlier this year.

Garth Stalford, who was known to his friends as Gaz, passed away on March 23, a day after suffering a heart attack at Dunluce Castle where he worked as a ranger.

The 39-year-old's sudden death stunned the local community and his loved ones were determined to raise funds for a charity Garth was already planning to support.

His sister Emma Henderson said: “Garth collapsed at work on March 22; a colleague tried to resuscitate him but he died the next day at Altnagelvin Hospital.

“There was no warning and Garth had been feeling fine; we had no idea that he had a heart condition and it was horrendous.

“Garth grew up in Castlerock and had moved to Portrush with his wife Rachel. He was a lovely, very quiet, down to earth fella who loved his music.

“He didn't really care what anybody thought of his fashion sense and was a bit wacky. He loved animals and was so kind. Garth also loved his job and his workmates were very fond of him.

“There are plans to erect a memorial bench in Garth's honour at Dunluce Castle.”

Emma recalled: “Our sister Kirsty was born without an eye and, before Garth died, our family had been planning to stage a sponsored walk at Castlerock to raise funds for Angel Eyes NI.”

The vital charity was set up in 2008 to create a fully inclusive society for children and young people who are blind and partially sighted so they can achieve their dreams, aspirations and full potential.

“As well as raising funds for Angel Eyes we decided to fundraise for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke Association," added Emma.

So the family held a sponsored walk at Castlerock beach on Saturday as well as a music night at nearby Bertha's Bar to boost the coffers of both causes.

Emma, who now lives in Articlave, said: “We are so grateful for the generosity of local businesses and residents in Castlerock and Articlave who all clubbed together to help us, as Garth was so well known.

“He was an amazing husband, son and brother who left us too soon and will never be forgotten.”