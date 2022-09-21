The Vanishing Lake’ shortlisted for World Illustration Awards 2022

BALLYCASTLE born, Paddy Donnelly’s picture book; The Vanishing Lake, has been shortlisted for the prestigious 2022 World Illustration Awards.

Chosen from thousands of entries, The Vanishing Lake joins a shortlist of 30 books in the Children’s Publishing category.

Designed to showcase the great work being made by illustrators around the globe, The World Illustration Awards will focus on supporting creativity and connecting illustrators to their peers and the industry this year.

Released in 2021, Donnelly’s debut author illustrated picture book which is based on the real vanishing lake near Ballycastle – Loughareema, has delighted children both at home and around the world with its tale of imagination, storytelling and the natural world.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*