Thousands lined the streets of Bushmills in 2016 to see Queen

ON THE second day of a two-day visit to Northern Ireland as part of her 90th birthday celebrations, Her Majesty the Queen took part in a number of official engagements on the North Coast on June 28, 2016.

First stop for the Queen and His Royal Highness was the Giant’s Causeway where they toured the visitor centre before National Trust Rangers showed them key features of the basalt columns.

From there they made the short journey by car to Bushmills for an Act of Remembrance, followed by the unveiling of a new commemorative bronze statue of Victoria Cross recipient, Robert Quigg.

They also took time to meet the families of the soldiers Sgt Quigg saved during the Battle of the Somme which led to King George V recognising his selfless act of bravery at Sandringham in 1917.

The President of the Robert Quigg V.C Commemoration Society spoke of it being a proud day for everyone involved with the group, and thanked those who donated money to make the statue a reality.

“It would have taken us many years to reach our target and I am being realistic in saying it would have been virtually impossible without their help,” Mr Thompson said that day.

“To raise the amount of money we needed in the four years is unbelievable and an honour to the Bushmills people. I am very proud of them, most of them wanted this to happen, and I feel very honoured to be a part of it.”

Cheered on by thousands of well-wishers, many waving Union Jacks, the Royals were taken to Portrush Golf Club for a private reception where they were met by the then Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey.

Following lunch, the final engagement saw Her Majesty taken by steam train - which was built in 1932 for Great Northern Railway, and provided by the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland and National Museums Northern Ireland - from Coleraine to Bellarena Railway Station.

There she unveiled a plaque to mark the opening of two new platforms that was part of a bigger £46 million project.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh arrived in the Province for their whistle-stop tour 24 hours earlier, landing at George Best Belfast City Airport before completing the short trip to Hillsborough Castle. There they met former First and Deputy First Ministers – Arlene Foster and Martin McGuinness - and a number of specially invited guests.

The Queen’s visit to Bushmills was another coup for the area as it came exactly four months after the UK’s former Prime Minister, David Cameron, visited the Bushmills Whiskey Distillery.