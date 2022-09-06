‘Chatty café’ launched in Ballycastle

CAUSEWAY Loneliness Network are delighted to announce the launch of it’s first Chatty cafe at Thyme and Co, Ballycastle.

The idea of a Chatty Café is to encourage venues to designate a table and make it available as a ‘chatty table’ where customers can sit if they are happy to talk to other customers, especially those who may be on their own.

The scheme is being rolled out by Causeway Loneliness Network and aims to address loneliness and reduce isolation by creating opportunities to talk and interact.

Causeway Loneliness Network launched in December 2019 and is made up of a range of community voluntary and statutory organisations who all work together to prevent and address loneliness.

Thelma Dillon, Chair of Causeway Loneliness Network commented: “I am delighted to attend the launch of the first Chatty Café in Ballycastle and look forward to seeing many more established across the borough.

“Throughout these last few difficult years of lockdowns, isolation and restrictions on our social activities, human contact has been limited and this has impacted our wellbeing.”

Tom and Eimear Mullin owners of Thyme and Co said: “We are thrilled to become the first Chatty Café in the Causeway area.

“We understand lots of people have been dealing with loneliness recently and we know how a short conversation can really brighten your day.

“We hope our Chatty Café will provide the opportunity get people talking and meet new people!”

Tori Calderwood from COAST added: “the pandemic has created challenges for many people in terms of isolation and loneliness.

“Chatty cafes are a great initiative for promoting interaction and conversation.

“I’d like to thank Thyme and Co for becoming the first Chatty Café in the Causeway area.”

Yvonne Carson, Thematic Lead for Loneliness and Social Isolation, NHSCT added: “It’s great to see the establishment of the first Chatty café in the Causeway area.

“Chatty Cafes are just one of a number of local initiatives aimed at reducing loneliness in the Causeway area.

“In addition we were also pleased to recognise eight Loneliness Champions today, those members of Causeway Loneliness Network who have gone above and beyond to better the lives of those around them, giving them the well-deserved recognition for their hard work and effort in helping to prevent and address loneliness.”

If you would like to find out more about the Chatty Café scheme including how to become a Chatty Cafe please get in touch with Tori Calderwood at coast.manager@yahoo.co.uk

Causeway Loneliness Network launched in December 2019 and is presently chaired by Thelma Dillon.

The Network includes a range of community voluntary and statutory organisations who all work together to prevent and address loneliness.

If your organisation would like to become a member of Causeway Loneliness Network please get in touch by emailing healthandwellbeing@northerntrust.h scni.net