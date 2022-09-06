Antrim Community Choir ‘Under the Radar’ project

ANTRIM Community Choir's 'Under the Radar' project has been a phenomenal success, an epic achievement and an unforgettable experience for those involved, leaving memories that will last a life time.

The following article is by Chairperson Marie Mulholland:

After almost two years on Zoom, most of our members were able to step up and add this new digital skill to their resumes.

With new found confidence in singing on this digital platform with break out rooms where we had a short cuppa break on each rehearsal night. During this time other talents came to the fore.

Positive feel good heart-warming stories, some turned into poetry also those words enabling new lyrics, music and songs composed by our own musical director extraordinaire Una McCann.

Eventually we were able to physically meet up again in September 2021 and the voluntary committee of the choir wasted not a moment.

Ascertaining people needed to regain positive mental health and wellbeing, we decided to build on what we were hearing from our members and also on those skills acquired whilst on zoom, in doing so our 2022 choir project was decided.

“We felt no better place to make it happen than among our own rolling rivers, sweeping mountains and rugged coastline in our very own beautiful Glens of Antrim.



PROJECT

Project Name: ‘Under the Radar.’ Why that name? All inclusive, voluntary, no audition, non-profit making charity, Antrim Community Choir exists to bring together the voices of our community.

The members are ordinary people aged from 18 to 84 at the moment, all ordinary people doing extraordinary things helping their community of Antrim week in week out all 'Under The Radar' since 2012.

Research for this project started in November 2021 with delegated members from the choir travelling back and forth over and across the Glens meeting and talking with people who could use their life stories, knowledge, talents and abilities to help bring this project to reality.

With funding secured workshops covering the art of storytelling and construction, poetry and choral development were planned.

We embarked on this journey of learning and adventure in the month of February this year, on two very snowy weekends travelling by coach to Ballyeamon Barn, Glenariff, and that red welcoming door that belongs to none other than Liz Weir.

Well the choir had decided if we were going to learn how to construct and deliver stories and poems who better than the woman that many of our members remember coming into our local primary school and library to tell stories to their children.

Also sharing her knowledge on those days was a new up and coming, very talented poet living in the glens, Charlene O’Donnell.

What a great learning experience, on the coach back to Antrim, our hearts were happy, Ballyeamon overlooking The Queen of the Glens Glenariff, we will be back.

In March we attended the Peace & Reconciliation Centre, Corrymeela.

Throughout the day our own beautiful harmonies wafted out across the still blue Atlantic Ocean at times we were sure people in Rathlin Island and possibly Scotland were able to hear.

We met with a true woman of substance from Glentasie, who shared her life’s experience with us!

Mary Cecil, who came to Rathlin Island as a young bride no electricity, no running water, and through her own life’s experiences born in Glasgow to making her life on Rathlin.

Mary tells in her poetry of her love, family, happiness, heartache and the island calling her back when she left for a few years when the love of her life her late husband Tommy Cecil, who at that time in history provided and maintained the only Ferry link between Rathlin Island and the mainland, tragically died in a diving accident leaving her with seven young children to care for and support.

Her story along with her own written words of poetry moved each one of us deeply also making us realise how experiences that happen in all of our lives affect the heart.

Una our musical director in advance of our journey to Corrymeela had put music to the words of one of Marys poems.

What a surprise what a reaction when she realised what was being sung and so beautifully performed for her.

Frances Black herself sent us a lovely review of our rendition of that reflective beautiful song also sung by herself “Rathlin Island,”



GLENARM

In April we went to Carnlough.

Karen Edwards facilitated a very animated collection of local folklore, knowledge, stories and poetry.

Here the physical collaboration with the “I sing for me choir” had brought together 56 singing voices.

In May the Antrim Community Choir headed for Glenarm Castle and its estate.

Out after tea to the little white washed bothies where local man Jackie Wilson along with his wife Frances told us the story of these quaint little cottages.

We walked through the stunning beautiful Gardens and the choir performed an eclectic repertoire of songs.

Leaving these magnificent gardens we headed over through the Glenarm estate to Glenarm Castle where Lord and Lady Antrim had very kindly allowed for the choir to perform in the Grand Hall.

Roses were in bloom in the month of June and for a last time we left Antrim on that Sunday morning, excitement was escalating arriving at The Old Church Centre in Cushendun to prepare and showcase the many positive experiences, and skills developed during this project.

An exhibition of personal stories, poems, artwork and song, personal contributions by every member of the choir were mounted on and around the walls of this scenic centre for local people and visitors to view and take the time to read.

Our final choral performance that afternoon we were delighted to see the hall full of people, family, friends, facilitators, local people from the glens and international visitors passing through, others on digital platforms from all over the world. Lorna's family travelled from Donegal.

Oh we were indeed ready to do her proud, Una also, as among the audience non other than Jim McCann a man from the glens who had many years ago written a beautiful song “Cushendall By The Sea” and the choir sang it with heartfelt joy and directed by non other than our own phenomenal musical director Una, who just happens to be Jims’ daughter.

We continued our performance, our voices in beautiful harmonies ascending into the rafters of this beautiful 18th century building - oh if its walls could speak now that would be a story to tell.

ORDINARY PEOPLE

Ordinary people doing extraordinary things with more than a little help from a lot of people.

Indeed “Under The Radar” could never have happened, but for all the people who believed in what the choir were aspiring to do, and so became involved with all of their individual talents and abilities, making this an epic achievement and unforgettable experience leaving memories that will last a life time.

To all those facilitators who made this so our sinceriest thank yous and deepest gratitude.

Una McCann, Lorna McLaughlin, Liz Weir, Charlene O’Donnell, Mary Cecil,

Karen Edwards, Davy Smyth, Michael Devlin, Frances Wilson and Jackie Wilson.

Also to “People in Places” our deep appreciation and thank you for everything you also did that helped make this epic project a reality:” I sing for me choir”(Ballymena)

Katharine Murphy and Volunteers (Corrymeela), Robert McKay and Staff (Twilight Coffee Bunkhouse), Carnlough. Lord and Lady Antrim and George(GlenarmCastle), Nigel ,Adrian, William, Tom(Glenarm Estate) Naomi and staff (Glenarm Tea Room) and Evelyn. Maeve McAlister and volunteer William (The Old Church Centre)Cushendun.

To all the peoples of the beautiful Glens of Antrim your welcome and hospitality will live long in all of our memories our heartfelt appreciation to you all.

Such an epic project could not be possible without financial support.

Thank you to our funders, Donors,and Anonymous Donations,

Antrim Community Choir could do none of the above without Una Mc Cann - thank you for being you!

Sincerest gratitude and thank yous’ to the voluntary committee who are all members of the choir, and have stepped up for the better good of us all, working behind the scenes with different talents and abilities to allow us all to enjoy our choir experience.

Antrim Community Choir Exists to bring together the voices in all our communities within Antrim and surrounding areas.

Singing together we celebrate our diversity and find our common ground.

Every Voice is welcome. Come and Join us.

Antrim Community Choir resume rehearsals after their summer break on Wednesday 7th September 2022 , Stiles Community Centre,11 Fountain Hill Antrim,BT41 1LZ Time: 7-15pm to 9-15pm.. Hope to see you there!

Contact nfriel700@gmail.com