Monday's weather

Reporter:
Staff Reporter
Sunday 28 August 2022 19:11
Here's the UK weather forecast for Monday, August 29 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Police closed the road between Mosside and Ballycastle after a serious RTC late on Sunday evening and the road remains closed
The view down Main Street for the last Saturday demonstrations in Garvagh in 2019. WK36KC57
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballycastle Chronicle
78 Castle Street, Ballycastle
BT54 6AR
Tel: 028 2076 1282