Can you spare time to support Marie Curie?

MARIE CURIE Moyle Fundraising Group have issued an appeal for volunteers to help out at the Ould Lammas Fair selling raffle tickets.



The group, which started out 30 years ago, have had a stall at the Lammas Fair for the last 25 years.



Malachy Butler explained: “We've always had fundraising events as far back as I recall, we held dances or organised raffles throughout the year which were all fairly successful.

“Then one year it was suggested we run a raffle and sell tickets at the Lammas Fair. Johnny Butler said he would donate a Clydesdale Foal for the first prize and that continued to be the first prize for a number of years after that!

“Then someone else suggested donating a vintage tractor and that continued for a number of years too. But it became a lot of hard work for the volunteers to sort those type of prizes and Brendan Bailey of Bailey Waste Ltd. in Ballycastle donated £1,000 as first prize. So he has sponsored the first prize for a while now.”



Malachy said the Covid-19 pandemic and the Lammas Fair not being held really affected the charity.



He added: “This year we're of course hoping to make up for the loss of the last two years but in order to do that, we need volunteers to help sell the tickets.

“It doesn't have to be all day, we would love to hear from people who are willing to do an hour slot or two hours, whatever suits them.

“People of all ages are very welcome to come and help out, we would encourage anyone who has a bit of spare time to contact me and arrange a time that would suit them to give us a hand.

“Marie Curie Care provides vital support in our community and all money raised via these tickets will go straight back into the heart of the community to pay for the nurses who tend to people in their own homes - we would be very grateful if people wanted to come and help out.”



Tickets are £1 each and the prizes are: 1st: £1,000 (sponsored by Bailey Waste Ltd), 2nd prize £300 (sponsored by McCormick Contracts Ltd) 3rd prize £300 (sponsored by MC carpets and beds Ltd) 4th prize £100 (sponsored by Mauds ice-cream) and 5th prize £100 )(sponsored by McMullan shellfish) and the draw will take place on Tuesday 30th August at 7.30pm at the Lammas Fair.

If you can help support Marie Curie by selling tickets on either day of the fair, please contact Malachy on 07761840917