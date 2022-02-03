New premises for Ballycastle Foodbank

BALLYCASTLE Foodbank has recently moved to new premises at Causeway Enterprise Centre.

The Chronicle spoke to the Foodbank co-ordinator, Mrs Eleanor Hayes, to see how the move went and what their plans are going forward.

Eleanor said: “We are pleased with the new spacious area which we will be able to welcome the public into.

“Volunteers have been busy in recent weeks getting the new unit painted and ready to open to the public.

“While Covid restrictions are in place we are limiting the number of people at any one time coming up to the Foodbank.

“We are open as usual on a Wednesday afternoons from 2.00pm to 3.30pm and if anyone has a voucher and is needing food they can ring us on the Foodbank number 07536986448 and agree a time to come up to get a box of food and toiletries, and of course a cup of coffee and a chat with one of our volunteers.”

