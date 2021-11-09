Lydia ‘over the moon’ to be taking part in National Finals

BALLYCASTLE'S Lydia Fletcher has demonstrated her IT skills to secure her place in the WorldSkills UK national finals.

Lydia, who is studying Information Technology and Computing at Northern Regional College will compete in the IT Solutions for Business category.

WorldSkills UK is a competition-based development programme designed to enhance practical skills and knowledge taught on vocational courses by assessing an individual’s employability attributes in a competitive environment.

The original entry of over 3,000 competitors in 64 different skills area was whittled down through a series of local and regional heats with the eight highest scoring competitors in each skills area qualifying for the national finals

Lydia, one of 11 students to represent Northern Regional College in the WorldSkills UK national finals, is in the second year of a Level 3 Diploma in IT and Computing at the College’s Coleraine campus.

