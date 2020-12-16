Which one are you?

ALMOST half of Irish people eat their toast on the go – in their car, on public transport or even on a bike – but even more of us believe bed is the best place to savour a generously buttered slice for breakfast.

These are among the findings of a new Irish Toasting Habits survey undertaken to mark the launch of the Gallagher’s Bakehouse range of sourdough breads, baps and rolls.

Unsurprisingly, breakfast is the most popular time to eat toast with butter the most popular topping, followed by jam and marmalade.

Despite its simple nature, it appears there are many different ways to have toast.

Which is your favourite...?