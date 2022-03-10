St. Killian's girls win All Ireland title

IF YOU are going to win an All Ireland title, why not do it in style?

That is exactly what the girls from Garron Tower did at Templemore in county Cavan last weekend when they bulldozed Galway champions Seamount Kinvara into submission.

They had 15 points to spare, with five goals thrown in for good measure, as they shredded the opposition to bring the Tesco All Ireland Junior C camogie title to the Glens College for the first time.

They were there once before, back in 2008 when beaten by St Mary’s New Ross by five points, with a number of those young players going on to represent Antrim.

Their coach, Niamh Donnelly-Cosgrove, back then a member of the Cross and Passion College side which won the A crown 14 years ago and currently the Antrim full back, knows what it’s like to win and, no doubt, had her charges well prepped for the big occasion.

They certainly didn’t let her, or their college, down. They were just magnificent.

A clinical scoring performance from full-forward Clodagh McPeake, who had four goals among her haul and a magnificent performance from Kady McNeill, who was the outstanding player on view in a Garron Tower team without a weakness, left the opposition with no answers to all the questions posed.

