Manager Gray extends deal at Warrenpoint

WARRENPOINT Town manager Barry Gray has signed a two-year contract extension which will see him remain at the club until at least the summer of 2022.

The former Cliftonville boss re-joined Point last October with the Milltown outfit sitting bottom of the Premiership table.

Having improved considerably upon Gray's arrival Point now lie 11th, three points ahead of Institute.

Having been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March, season will be decided by an independent panel on a mathematical model if clubs reject a plan for finishing it on the pitch.

Warrenpoint Town chairman Connaire McGreevy said he was “delighted” to reach a speedy agreement:

“Barry and the back room team came in at a low point in the season.

“They were quick to get buy-in from the players and used their first transfer window well with things clicking in lit place in the last 8 games.

“The new players were grinding out results making us one of the most in-form teams in the last 8 games.

“We are confident they will deliver the results on the pitch next season and beyond.”