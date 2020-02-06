Ulster GP in "crisis situation"

Ulster Grand Prix bosses say the event remains in a "crisis situation" as they continue to seek fresh funding to ensure this year's event goes ahead as planned.

Last year's race meeting suffered at the hands of the weather which, combined with existing debts, has led to "a major financial crisis" for the world's fastest motorbike meetings

Last November the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club issued a statement that cast doubt over the event's future.

Since then, club officials have met with councillors, Assembly members and Members of Parliament, with representations also made to the Department for Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey MLA.

"Whilst there has been a sympathetic hearing to the UGP’s plight, the crisis situation remains. Discussions continue but, so far, no financial assistance has been made available as we move into the period when preparation for the 2020 event should have been well underway," said an Ulster Grand Prix spokesperson.

"The difficulties facing the Ulster GP and other road races in Northern Ireland have made headlines in recent weeks. If the sport is to survive and flourish it will require similar financial support from government that other sports receive.

"Road racing is a part of Northern Ireland’s sporting culture and brings major financial benefits to the Province and local communities. Only a small fraction of the sums provided to many other major sporting events would make an enormous difference to events like the Ulster Grand Prix.

"More discussions are planned with government during the weeks ahead as the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club continues to pursue a solution that will ensure the Ulster Grand Prix reaches its centenary in 2022, added the spokesperson.