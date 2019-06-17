New date and route for Cycling Sportive

THE Giant’s Causeway Coast Sportive will take place this Saturday (June 22).

More than 1,000 cyclists from across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain and further afield are set to take part in one of the key events of the cycling calendar.

Sponsored by Decathlon Belfast, there will be a 35-, 85- and 115-mile route and a new 60-mile option. The last route is said to be ideal for those cyclists who want to move up from the 35-mile route.

On the day, participants will start and finish in the seaside town of Ballycastle, while also exploring the incredible scenery of the route along the way. Highlights include the Giant’s Causeway, Bushmills Distillery, the famous Dark Hedges and the epic Torr Head.

Speaking ahead of the event, Gemma Lyttle, Event Organiser from Outdoor Recreation NI, said: “It’s great to see the event go from strength to strength. We have our new 60-mile route and new event date in June, and with the volume of tourism in Northern Ireland during the summer months, we hope to be able to provide an amazing cycling experience to even more people. We are consistently seeing people who have never tried a sportive take on our 35-mile route, and we believe the inclusion of the new 60-mile route will give them something to aim towards.

“What makes this such a unique cycling experience is the combination of the breath-taking views along the Causeway Coast and Glens of Antrim, fantastic feed stations and the great atmosphere on the day – it’s what brings our riders back every year.”