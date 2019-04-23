Bayview returns as Armoy title sponsor

Bayview returns as Armoy title sponsor

McAdoo Kawasaki Racing’s Adam McClean (seated) pictured with Armoy Road Races’ Clerk of the Course, Bill Kennedy, and Bayview Hotel owner, Trevor Kane.

THE Bayview Hotel has inked a fresh deal to remain as title sponsor of this year’s Armoy Road Races.

Organisers have welcomed the news which sees the business give its backing to Ireland’s top national road race meeting for a second consecutive season.

Armoy Road Races’ Clerk of the Course, Bill Kennedy, said: “Having Trevor and the team at the Bayview Hotel on board as our title sponsor again this year is fantastic news for the Armoy ‘Race of Legends’ and the Causeway Coast and Glens area in general.

“We are passionate about our racing and honouring the legends that once raced these roads, but we are also passionate about our sport here on the North Coast.”

