Medal joy for local athletes

Medal joy for local athletes

Kurt Wright, who won an All Ireland silver in the High Jump in Athlone. WK15KC48SP

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

TWO local athletes have enjoyed success at the Irish Life Health Juvenile Indoor Championships in Athlone.

Oliver Swinney, aged 15, from Ballymoney, claimed gold in the Under-17 60m Sprint.

The Dominican College student qualified first in his heat with a time of 7.02 seconds before winning the final in 6.99 seconds.

This smashes his previous PB of 7.12 seconds and sees him place top in UK rankings for 15-year-olds over this distance and gives him a UK ranking of sixth in the U17 category.

Kurt Wright, meanwhile, aged 14, from Stranocum, competed in the U15 60m Sprint.

He qualified in his heat with a time of 7.81 seconds and just missed out on the podium in the final, coming fourth with a time of 7.71 seconds.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282