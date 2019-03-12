UUC progress to the NI Volleyball League Cup semis

ULSTER University Coleraine Volleyball team played their first home game of 2019 against Ballymoney Blaze, on Thursday 7th March.



The UUC team have played a number of hard fought games on the road during January and February so were looking forward to this local derby encounter.



There was a loyal band of supporters cheering on both teams in this League Cup quarter final encounter.



UUC started Set 1 with some attacking flair coming from Captain Rachel Montgomery, Catherine Murphy and Ellie Embry to ease UUC into a 12-9 lead. One particular highlight was a great link-up midway through the set between Rachel, Tijana Radman and Catherine for an excellent point.



Not to be outdone, Hannah Holmes started putting in some solid hitting midway through the set including a delicate tip attack at 16-11. There was a slight wobble near the end of the set with Coach Jonny Workman calling a timeout at 20-18. This helped to steady the UUC ship.

The first set was won with a lovely pass from Hannah followed by a disguised tip set by Tijana for a 25-21 win.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*