Take two for Cross and Passion

All Ireland Senior A Camogie Final



CROSS & Passion and St Angela’s Ursuline will have to do it all over again in the All Ireland Senior A camogie final after it finished 2-13 apiece at a blustery Ashbourne this afternoon.



Cross & Passion captain Roisin McCormick forced a replay when her last minute free found the back of the net.



Ursuline played with a strong breeze in the first half and 2-3 from full forward Aoife Fitzgerald gave them a four point lead at the break. All six attackers got on the scoresheet for the Waterford school.

