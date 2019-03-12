Take two for Cross and Passion

Cross & Passion's Maeve Kelly and Annie Fitzgerald of St. Angela's Ursuline Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

All Ireland Senior A Camogie Final

CROSS & Passion and St Angela’s Ursuline will have to do it all over again in the All Ireland Senior A camogie final after it finished 2-13 apiece at a blustery Ashbourne this afternoon.

Cross & Passion captain Roisin McCormick forced a replay when her last minute free found the back of the net.

Ursuline played with a strong breeze in the first half and 2-3 from full forward Aoife Fitzgerald gave them a four point lead at the break. All six attackers got on the scoresheet for the Waterford school.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

