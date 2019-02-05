Four way fight at top of league

By Damian Mullan

IT'S all to play for in the final week of the Bushmills and District Bowls League, with four teams all in with a mathematical chance of winning the title.

As it stands, Benvarden leads the way on 47 points, closely followed in second place by Bushmills on 45 points.

The outstanding games will go a long way to determining where the trophy will end up in what has been one of the most exciting title races seen in years.

Meanwhile, it's equally tight at the top of Division One in the North West Indoor Bowling League where a number of clubs are vying for honours.

For all the latest bowls news, see this week's Chronicle.

