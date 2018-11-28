Hong Kong Classic win for local bowlers

LOCAL bowlers Ian McClure and Aaron Tennant have bridged a 14 year gap to become only the second Irish Pair to win the Hong Kong Bowls Classic.

The north Antrim duo defeated The Philipines in a thrilling final to follow the success of previous Irish winners Johnny Ross and Noel Graham won won the title back in 2005.

The event, now in it 37th year, is regarded as one of the prestigious in world bowls and attracts competitors from around the world.

McClure and Tennant had to do it the hard way, recovering from an 0-8 deficit in the first set to level 8-8 against their experienced opponnets.

The second set was equally dramatic with the Irish pair holding off a spirited comeback to win by the minimum.

"We always knew it was going to be tough," admitted Tennant, who, earlier in the week, narrowly missed out on the Singles title.

His partner, McClure, agreed it was a hard-earned victory.

"We had played The Philipines in the group stages so we knew it was going to be a hard game," said the former Commonwealth Games medallist.

"It's just great to win and become the first Irish pair to win since Noel and Jonathan."