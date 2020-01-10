Two changes for Ulster



MARCELL Coetzee and Jordi Murphy have returned to the Ulster matchday squad to face ASM Clermont Auvergne at the Stade Marcel-Michelin in Round 5 of the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday (kick-off 2pm local/1pm UK/Irish time).

The inclusion of the two international back-rowers are the only changes from the side that defeated Munster in a bonus-point victory at Kingspan Stadium last Friday.

In the back three, Will Addison retains the full-back position and will line out alongside Jacob Stockdale and Robert Baloucoune on the wings. Last week’s man-of-the-match, Stuart McCloskey, is once again partnered with Luke Marshall in midfield. The familiar half-back duo of Billy Burns and John Cooney also retain starting berths.

In the forwards, Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and Marty Moore make up the starting front row. Iain Henderson will lead the side and is joined by Alan O’Connor in the second row. Sean Reidy switches to blindside flanker, while Jordi Murphy comes in at openside, with Marcell Coetzee completing the pack at number eight.

Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell and Matthew Rea are the forward bench options, and David Shanahan, Bill Johnston and Matt Faddes provide the backline reinforcements.

Ulster team to play ASM Clermont Auvergne, Heineken Champions Cup Round 5, Saturday 11 January at Stade Marcel-Michelin (1pm UK/Irish time, live on BT Sport 2 & BeIN Sports):

(15-9) Will Addison, Robert Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney.

(1-8) Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Matthew Rea, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Matt Faddes.