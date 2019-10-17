Ireland name team for All Blacks test

The Ireland team to play New Zealand in the quarter finals of Rugby World Cup 2019 has been named.

Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray will become Ireland’s most capped half-back pairing on Saturday, overtaking Ronan O’Gara and Peter Stringer, when they are paired together for their 56th international game.

They first lined out together in Ireland’s opening game of the Rugby World Cup 2011 against the USA.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose will start at 12 and 13 respectively, Rob Kearney returns to the line-up at full-back with Jacob Stockdale and Keith Earls on the wings.

Rory Best will lead the team in his 124th appearance in green while Cian Healy, winning his 95th cap, and Tadhg Furlong pack down on either side of the captain.

Iain Henderson and James Ryan are paired in the second row with Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander in the back row.

Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne and Andrew Porter are the front row replacements with Tadhg Beirne and Rhys Ruddock covering second row and back row.

Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery and last week’s man of the match Jordan Larmour are the back-line replacements.

IRELAND Team & Replacements (v New Zealand, 2019 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final, Tokyo Stadium, Saturday, October 19, kick-off 7.15pm local time/11.15am Irish time):

Player/Club/Province/Caps

15. Rob Kearney 94 caps

14. Keith Earls 81 caps

13. Garry Ringrose 28 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw 39 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale 24 caps

10. Johnny Sexton 87 caps

9. Conor Murray 77 caps

1. Cian Healy 94 caps

2. Rory Best (capt) 123 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong 40 caps

4. Iain Henderson 52 caps

5. James Ryan 22 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony 63 caps

7. Josh van der Flier 22 caps

8. CJ Stander 37 caps

Replacements

16. Niall Scannell 19 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne 35 caps

18. Andrew Porter 22 caps

19. Tadhg Beirne 12 caps

20. Rhys Ruddock 25 caps

21. Luke McGrath 18 caps

22. Joey Carbery 21 caps

23. Jordan Larmour 20 caps