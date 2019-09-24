Winning start for local teams

Peter Dunlop on his way to scoring for Ballymoney against Omagh Seconds at the weekend.

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

IT was a winning start to the league for Coleraine on Saturday.

The Sandel Lodge side made the long journey to Ards and returned home with a bonus point, courtesy of a 34-7 win.

Head coach Brian Hughes admitted he was delighted with his team's performance but warned that there was 'plenty to improve on.'

This weekend, Coleraine entertain Lisburn as they continue their league campaign.

Meanwhile, it proved a good weekend, too, for neighbours Ballymoney who defeated Omagh Seconds at Kilraughts Road.

For reports and pics fromthe weekend games, see inside Chronicle Sport in this week's paper.

