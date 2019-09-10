Good weekend for local rugby clubs

Ballymoney First XV recorded a good win away at Randalstown.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

COLERAINE and Ballymoney Rugby Clubs will go into this weekend's Junior Cup fixtures in good heart following wins last weekend.

The Bannsiders edged out Omagh Seconds by the very minimum at Sandel Lodge while Ballymoney had a much more comfortable 26-0 win away at Randalstown.

Coleraine have been drawn away to Randalstown in the first round of the Millar McCall Wylie Junior Cup this Saturday while The Toon host Lisburn at Kilraughts Road.

Full reports in Tuesday's Chronicle.

