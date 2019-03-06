Minis off to Dublin

THIS weekend marks the penultimate round of the Six Nations Championship.

Ireland take on France at the Aviva Stadium, with Joe Schmidt's men still in with a chance of retaining their title.

There to see if they can do it will be members of Ballymoney Minis who are taking in the game as part of a visit to the capital.

The Toon boys will also play a number of games against Leinster oppoition in what promises to be a memorable weekend for all concerned.

"We would like to thank all those parents and businesses who have helped make this possible," said a club spokesperson.

