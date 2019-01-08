Mixed fortunes in Towns Cup

Pub gets £350k grant for extension as part of town centre regeneration project
Jody McMurray helped Limavady get the better off Omagh in the Towns Cup at the weekend.
THERE were mixed fortunes for local clubs in rugby's River Rock Towns Cup last weekend.
Limavady recorded a terrific 11-10 win over a strong Omagh Second XV, the county Tyrone club bolstered by the inclusion of several members of the First XV.
A try from Stewart Roddy proved the decisive score on an afternoon when defences were generally on top.
Ballymoney, however, fared less well, going down 18-10 at home to Clogher Valley.
The unavailability of several key players proved too much of a burden for the 'Toon' who turn their attentions back to league action this weekend.
An away trip to Larne awaits as the north Antrim men target a top four finish.
For reports and pictures, see this week's Chronicle.