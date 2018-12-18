6 °CWed, 19

Towns Cup win for 'The Toon'

Ballymoney's Russell Blair halts a Larne attack during the weekend's Towns Cup win.

BALLYMONEY RFC First XV are successfully through to the second round of the River Rock Towns Cup following a 35-13 win over Larne.

The Toon dominated for large periods of the game at Kilraghts Road and ran out deserving winners on a bitterly cold but sunny December day.

Martin Irwin produced a 'man of the match' display and he was ably supported by his team-mates who now look forward eagerly to the second round draw.

"We put in a very good performance," admitted Ballymoney coach Jonny Hanna.

Meanwhile, Limavady enjoyed a convincing 27-6 win over Banbridge Second XV in horrific conditions.

Despite the inclement weather, the Roesiders ran in five tries to underline their superiority.

For all the details, see The Chronicle.

