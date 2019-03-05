McCurry triumphs at Castlerock Classic

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

LONG Line Surf School has played host to the inaugural 'Castlerock Pier Longboard Classic' surf contest.

The event saw 35 surfers from across the country come together to compete in Castlerock for the first time ever.

It was was created to showcase traditional surfing on long surfboards over 9ft in length serving as a reminder of how competition surfing used to look.

“Castlerock was one of the first beaches surfed in Northern Ireland during the 1960’s and so we felt this would be the perfect location to bring traditional surfing back to community,” said Dan Lavery, one of the event organisers.

Longboard surfing allows surfers to enjoy riding waves of all height and perform technical manoeuvres with style.

