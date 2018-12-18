6 °CWed, 19

Success for Ballybrakes duo

Success for Ballybrakes duo

Gary Kelly and Simon Calvin, the new AIIB Pairs champions.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

IT was a weekend to remember for Ballymoney bowler Gary Kelly.

The former Commonwealth Games medallist claimed a remarkable double at the AIIB finals in County Antrim Bowling Club.

Kelly clinched the Singles title before teaming up with friend Simon Colvin to win the Pairs.

It's just the latest in a long line of successes for the education worker who flies to Australia in the New Year to further his bowls career.

For details of this and all the latest results and reports from the North West Indoor Bowling League and the Kilrea Churches League see this week's Chronicle Sport.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282