Classic win for local duo

LOCAL bowlers Ian McClure and Aaron Tennant are celebrating this week after joining forces to win the Pairs title at the prestigious Hong Kong Bowls Classic.

The north Antrim duo produced a remarkable comeback win to get the better off their Philipines opponents in a thrilling final.

Curt Guarin and Angelo Morales looked to have one hand on the trophy as they raced into an 8-0 lead in the first set.

However, the Irish pair refused to give up and a dramatic turnaround saw them claw back to level 8-8.

The second set was equally dramatic as Tennant and McClure held off a spirited comeback from their rivals to win the crown by a single point.

