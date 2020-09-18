SDLP MLA tests positive for COVID-19

WEST Tyrone MLA., Daniel McCrossan, has urged the public to follow public health guidance to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.

The SDLP MLA confirmed today that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Earlier today I received a notification of a positive test result for Covid-19. This has been a distressing time but my first priority is to keep those around me safe," he said.

"I immediately reported the result on the Stop Covid app and have taken the decision to close my Assembly office to the public as a precaution against transmission of the virus and to ensure the safety of local people.

“Early on Monday I was made aware that I had been in contact with someone who was demonstrating symptoms of COVID-19.

"I immediately booked a test and informed my colleagues that I would not be able to attend plenary sessions in the Assembly this week as a result.

“Late on Tuesday I received a negative test result. This was a huge relief, but unfortunately at that time a member of my household received a positive test result and, in line with the public health guidelines, I have remained in isolation at home.

“Late on Wednesday I began experiencing symptoms of the virus – headache, fever and a new cough. I booked another test for Thursday and received the positive result today.

“This virus spreads so easily. the member of my household and others who were tested had no symptoms at first. It’s a frightening reality."

He added: "I would urge everyone to please follow the public health guidelines, to maintain social distancing, continuing washing hands and to get tested if you show any symptoms at all."