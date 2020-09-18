Danske Bank Premiership fixtures released on Saturday

FOLLOWING weeks of waiting and fresh from a superb European run, Coleraine players and management will discover their Danske Bank Premiership fixtures on Saturday lunchtime.

The 2020-21 season's fixtures are expected to be released on line at 1pm and will be eagerly devoured by fans of all 12 competing teams.

As things stand, the league is due to kick off on October 17 but that is subject to ongoing coronavirus regulations.

Uncertainty also surrounds whether or not spectators will be permitted back into grounds if and when the league begins again.

But all that is for another day.

Tomorrow gives long suffering fans something to get cheered about and debate after a long period of inactivity.