Drink-only pubs reopening put back to Wednesday

I SUPPOSE when you wait around six months, a couple of extra days won't make that much of a difference.

Owners of drink-only bars thought they would be reopening their doors on Monday (September 21) but now they must wait until Wednesday (September 23).

It's understood the date has been moved back by two days to allow regulations around enforcement of the industry to be drawn up.

The date has been put back twice already but publicans will be hoping it's a case of third time lucky next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health in Northern Ireland reported no new coronavirus-linked deaths on Thursday.

That means the death toll from the virus in Northern Ireland remains at 573.

The latest figures on the department's dashboard shows 149 new confirmed positive cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing that total to 8,780.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area has seen a rise of two cases in the past 24 hours and ten in the past week.

To date, Causeway has recorded 39 coronavirus related deaths.