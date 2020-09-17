Application deadline extended for Virtual BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

BT HAS announced an extension to the Northern Ireland application deadline for entry submissions to the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) which will, for the first time in its prestigious history, be delivered across a virtual platform from January 6–8 2021. The new deadline for completed submissions is midday on Thursday October 1 2020.

The decision to extend the deadline was taken to give young people, their teachers and guardians additional time to finalise their ideas as they all adjust to their return to school. It also allows an opportunity for some students to refine their project idea and for teachers to submit their completed documentation.

Mari Cahalane, Head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, BT Ireland said: “We appreciate this has been a trying time for teachers, parents and students across Ireland and we want to do our part to ensure that they have time to adjust to their new learning environment. Covid-19 has meant that many aspects of school life may look different, including many extra-curricular activities.

"We would encourage all students to consider taking part in the exhibition. The BTYSTE is a brilliant opportunity to develop skills such as research and presentation skills, that you can take through your school experience and later into your career.”

The subjects of science and technology have never been more important and the BTYSTE is renowned for giving future innovators, leaders and change-makers a platform upon which to shine on a national and now an international level. The exhibition offers students the chance to take home one of the most coveted awards for participants, the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and a substantial prize fund of €7,500. In all, there are 200 prizes to be won for individuals, groups, and teachers.

For this year, project entry fees have been waived and entries can now be submitted online at www.btyoungscientist.com. To enter, an individual or group must submit an entry which includes a one-page proposal outlining their project idea.

Entries can be made in any one of four categories: technology; social and behavioural science; biological and ecological science and chemical, physical and mathematical science.

A teacher must sign-off each submission and this needs to be completed by mid-day on Thursday the 1st of October 2020.