EAST Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has urged the Minister for Finance to confirm changes to building regulations that would increase the provision of fully equipped disabled toilets.

Ms Sugden was responding to the campaign of an Aghadowey woman whose 12-year-old daughter Lilia is disabled because of a rare genetic disorder.

Christine McClements has been campaigning for several years to get more ‘changing places toilets’ included in larger government and council new-builds.

Mrs McClements said the current lack of changing places toilets had severely limited where she could take her family on outings and they had been forced to use dangerously unsanitary spaces to help their daughter use the toilet.

“My daughter deserves to be treated as a person of equal value, dignity and worth," said Mrs McClements.

