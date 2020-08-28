Three deaths involving Covid-19 in past week

LATEST figures published today by NISRA show that three deaths involving COVID-19 occurred in the last week, from 15th to 21st August. The total COVID-19 related deaths figure stands at 871.

Of this total, 460 (52.8%) took place in hospital, 351 (40.3%) in care homes, eight (0.9%) in hospices and 52 (6%) at residential addresses or other locations. The 359 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 81 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 21st August was 559. These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 431 deaths of care home residents involving COVID-19 in the year to date to 21st August 2020, 81.4% (351) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 80 occurring in hospital. On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 49.5% of all COVID-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analyses based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 21st August 2020 (week 33) was 313, 35 more than in week 32 and 50 more than the 5-year average of 263. Over the last 21 weeks in total, 1,098 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of ‘excess deaths’ in the year to date to 21st August totalling 839.

COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of six (1.9%) of the 313 deaths registered in week 33. This is two more than last week (week 32) and brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year up to 21st August to 869.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (64.8%) of all deaths and 79.6% of COVID‑19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to 21st August.

For COVID-19 related deaths, those with an address in Belfast Local Government District (LGD) accounted for 248 (28.5%) of the 869 deaths registered in the calendar year to 21st August.