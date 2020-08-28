Is Maribor win Coleraine's best ever European victory?

IT'S the morning after the night before and Coleraine players, management and supporters are still trying to come to terms with what happened in Slovenia late on Thursday night.

Unfancied by most going into the first round Europa League game, the Bannsiders recorded a famous win, courtesy of a controlled, disciplined performance in the heat of Maribor.

Their reward? A place in the draw for the next round where they could face the likes of European superpower AC Milan, Scottish giants Rangers or even Jose Mourinho's Spurs.

It takes place on Monday when we'll all be clued to our phones and tablets to see where the next stage of the journey will take this incredible bunch.

But in the meantime, where does the penalty shoot-out defeat of NK Maribor rate in the history of Coleraine FC?

Is it the club's greatest ever result in European competition?

It certainly has to be ranked right up there given the quality of Thursday's opponents and the manner in which the win was achieved.

The magnitude of the game, also, has to be factored in, given the amount of money the club is set to receive as a result of their heroics.

Let us know what you think: greatest ever result in Europe or not...?