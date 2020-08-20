Ould Lammas Fair cancellation reminder

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council is reminding people that the Ould Lammas Fair will not take place this year.

Ballycastle’s iconic four day event was due to start on Saturday (August 22nd) and continue until Tuesday (August 25th). However, the difficult decision to call it off due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis was taken by council members at a meeting back in May.

With the traditional date of the Fair approaching, members of the public are being urged to do everything they can to stop the spread of coronavirus by: limiting contact with other people; keeping your distance, washing your hands well and often.



The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding said: “Public health and safety is our primary concern and it was for this reason we took the difficult decision to cancel all Council events up until the end of September, including the Ould Lammas Fair.

“We know the event normally attracts huge crowds but unfortunately this isn’t possible in the current circumstances where public gatherings are greatly restricted. Traders are reminded not to travel to Ballycastle. No street trading licences have or will be issued. If you are making plans for this weekend, please keep current health guidelines in mind at all times. Complacency is a very dangerous thing, and COVID-19 continues to represent a great risk to us all.

“We must all do what we can to protect ourselves and in turn this will help protect the wider community.”

“Visitors and locals alike can still continue to enjoy our destination, but public health guidelines should always be to the fore. I hope that we will all be able to return to the event safely in 2021.”

For the latest visitor information, along with advice for businesses and local services, please go to https://www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/covid-19-updates