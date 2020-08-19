Jobless up double across council area in 12 months

Jobless up double across council area in 12 months
By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

UNEMPLOYMENT benefit claims have almost doubled across Causeway Coast and Glens in the last 12 months.

Although the latest figures do not reflect the true extent of current and future job losses as a result of Coronavirus, they show a 95 per cent increase in the number of claimants compared to July 2019.

A report from Northern Ireland's Statistical Research Agency (NISRA) shows 5,005 people claimed Job Seekers Allowance or out-of-work Universal Credit last month – that's 2,440 more than last year.

Full story inside this week's Chronicle.

