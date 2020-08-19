Have staycations saved the summer...?

Have staycations saved the summer...?

The recent spell of good weather has seen hordes of holiday-makers visit the borth coast.

By Damian Mullan

THE beaches were once again packed this weekend.

On the surface it looks like limits on foreign travel and a population released from lockdown have brought boom times to the north coast.

But, on Main Street, some Portrush traders fear they aren't out of the woods just yet.

Though most are enjoying brisk trade for now, recession, future lockdowns and the absence of overseas visitors who helped extend the season beyond August 31, were all concerns expressed to The Chronicle during a morning visit last week.

With one notable exception.

Knox Cantley runs the Spar in Station Square. Even at the height of lockdown, he never lost faith in Portrush's fundamental attraction.

“I was never fearful about the future of the town,” he said.

But, do others agree?

Read the full article in this week's Chronicle - out now!

