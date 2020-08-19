Coronavirus: warning of new restrictions

THERE are growing fears that new restrictions to help curb the spread of coronavirus will be introduced by the NI Executive on Thursday.

Health Minister Robin Swann has said he will be recommending such to the executive when it meets.

Thirty-four new cases were confirmed by the Department of Health on Wednesday.

Decisions on possible restrictions will be dependant on advice given by the Northern Ireland Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride and Chief Scientific Adviser Prof Ian Young.

Locally, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area has seen a rise of five new cases in the ast 24 hours.

There have been a total of 372 cases in the borough, with 39 deaths recorded.