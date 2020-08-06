Face masks to be worn in shops

THE Executive has today (Thursday) announced that the use of face coverings in certain indoor settings will be mandatory from Monday August 10.



Ministers are urging the public to do the right thing and wear a face covering for the good of everyone.



"We have a collective duty and a personal responsibility to protect each other, and everyone who can wear a face covering should do so. It should not be viewed as an optional extra; it is a vital defence in our ongoing battle against Covid-19," said a spokesperson.



"Face coverings should be worn in shops and other enclosed spaces and no one should delay adopting this crucial measure. It will help to protect you and others.



"The Executive has this week launched a public information campaign to raise awareness of the benefits of face coverings.

"The ‘Wear one for Everyone’ campaign will be rolled out over the coming weeks and will help inform the public why they must wear a face covering to help stop the spread of Coronavirus and save lives.



"Most people carrying the virus don’t know they have it and can infect others unintentionally. Wearing a face covering can help to prevent this from happening. The campaign will urge people to think carefully about the risk they pose to loved ones and others by not doing so.



"We all must do everything possible to limit the transmission of Covid19. As well as wearing a face covering, everyone should continue to practise social distancing, wash your hands well and often, have good respiratory hygiene and avoid touching your face. We also urge as many people as possible to download the StopCOVID NI app," the spokesperson added.



More information and guidance on the use of face coverings, including why they are needed; how to make one; and how they should be worn is available at: www.nidirect.gov.uk/face-coverings