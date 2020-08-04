Mayor in tribute to former SDLP leader

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding has opened an online Book of Condolence in memory of John Hume.



Alderman Fielding said: “I wish to extend my sympathy to John Hume’s wife and family, friends and colleagues on this sad occasion.



“John was a very significant figure in modern Northern Ireland political history who abhorred violence and worked to overcome it no matter where it came from and he represented the party he helped to form in Stormont, Westminster and the European Parliament.



“The Book of Condolence provides an opportunity for people across Causeway Coast and Glens to express their sympathies to John’s family and I hope that their messages will provide some form of comfort to them during these difficult times.”

The Mayor was the first to leave an entry in the online book, writing the following message of support:

“My sincere condolences to John Hume’s wife Pat and the family on his passing; also to his friends and colleagues at this particular time. Thoughts and prayers with those that mourn. John played a significant role in our modern history and will be sadly missed by many in our community.”

Members of the public who want to add their message should go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/council/book-of-condolence