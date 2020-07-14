Police pleased Twelfth celebrations pass 'without major incident'

THE Police Service of Nothern Ireland (PSNI) Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd has welcomed Twelfth celebrations in Northern Ireland passing 'without major incident.'

Parades took place on Monday but official Orange Order parades did not go ahead due to the pandemic.

Mr Todd said: "I am pleased that today has passed without major incident. I would like to thank and acknowledge the hard work of the organisers of many of today's events and those within local communities who contributed to this largely successful day.

"I would also like to thank my officers and staff who have worked tirelessly and will continue to do so throughout the night to keep our communities safe.

"I would ask everyone, particularly those with influence, to continue to work with us to ensure that the rest of this holiday period can be enjoyed in peace and safety."

* Photos from Twelfth celebrations in Tuesday's Chronicle and next week's paper...